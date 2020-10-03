IPL 2020 | Felt really bad when Kane Williamson got run-out, admits Priyam Garg

Man of the match Priyam Garg has admitted that he felt really bad when Kane Williamson was run-out after trying to pinch a quick single just after David Warner got out holing out. However, while Williamson showed his displeasure on the field, he told Garg to not worry about it after the innings.

After being reduced to 69/4 against the mighty Chennai Super Kings, Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma were trusted with the responsibility of resurrecting the Sunrisers Hyderabad innings. When the young right-hander Garg walked in, the franchise had just lost their skipper David Warner, who holed it out to the deep fielder Faf du Plessis off Piyush Chawla’s bowling.

The Kiwi batsman knocked it quick to the leg-side and took off for a pacy single only to find Priyam Garg unfazed at the non-striker’s end. Eventually, it led to a simple throw from Ambati Rayudu catching the batsman short of his crease with Williamson showing his displeasure to Garg. However, post the match, Garg too admitted that he felt really bad when the Kiwi batsman was run-out.

"It felt really bad when he got run-out. He was a set batsman. That he was run-out was a mistake, but everything went alright after that," said Garg to IPLT20.com, reported Cricbuzz.

However, Williamson’s reaction was just an immediate one, as the batsman complimented the young Indian batsman after his swashbuckling innings. The fate of the Sunrisers turned around its head, with the young duo adding 77 runs for the fifth wicket, taking David Warner’s side to a total of 164, which eventually turned out to be a match-winning score.

"When I went back to the dug out, he said to me 'Don't worry mate, forget about it. You've batted really well,'" he added.

At the other end, Abhishek Sharma too analyzed the game, stating that he took more deliveries than he thought to get settled. However, once he aimed to target Ravindra Jadeja, there was no looking back for the southpaw, who scored a 24-ball 31.

"I thought I could take 3-4 balls to get in, but that turned into 7-8 balls. Priyam was batting very well, so I thought I shouldn't be the one negating the runs, so I decided to target Ravindra Jadeja," Sharma said.