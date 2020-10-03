IPL 2020 | Didn't put enough runs on board, top three needs to do far better, rues Steve Smith

Today at 7:32 PM
RCB edged out RR rather easily as Steve Smith's men failed to set up a challenging target, a thing which RR skipper admitted and also asked the top three batsmen to do a far better job. For RCB, Kohli starred with a brilliant fifty while Chahal stood out with the ball as he scalped three wickets.
After winning their first two games, Steve Smith-led RR are finding it hard to cross the finishing line as they succumbed to their second defeat of the season at the hands of Virat Kohli's RCB, who have now won three games in four appearances this IPL. Seemingly lost the thunder that exemplified their batting, Rajasthan are missing playing in batting paradise Sharjah and today their stalwarts Steve Smith, Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson again had a poor outing. RCB's spin duo of Chahal and Sundar completely choked their innings as they gave away just 44 runs in their eight overs.
Speaking at post-match presentation, Steven Smith rued the lack of good display by top three comprising of star batsmen Buttler, Samson and himself. The RR skipper praised Jofra Archer and also applauded leg spinners Rahul Tewatia and Shreyas Gopal for their efforts.
"We could have done a lot better. Didn't get enough runs on the board, it was a good wicket. We couldn't get a partnership together. Jofra bowled exceptionally, our leggies bowled well, but we didn't have enough on the board. Our top 3 should be doing the job a lot more. The last two games it's cost us. We bat quite deep, but our top 3 need to bat longer and get outselves into the innings. Lomror played nice under pressure and to get 155, we didn't look like getting that many; he played a mature innings. Just a few areas which we've to work on and we'll go back and look at those. It was very hot, you come back for a two and takes a bit longer to get your oxygen back," Smith at the post-match presentation.
With a total of 155 runs to defend, it was always going to be hard for RR to win the game. For RCB, the good news is the unbeaten fifty by Virat Kohli, who was having a lean patch. Youngster Devdutt Paddikal continued impressing as he made his third fifty of the season and batted like a seasoned campaigner. RCB are at the top of the table now in IPL 2020.
