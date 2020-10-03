IPL 2020 | Didn't put enough runs on board, top three needs to do far better, rues Steve Smith

"We could have done a lot better. Didn't get enough runs on the board, it was a good wicket. We couldn't get a partnership together. Jofra bowled exceptionally, our leggies bowled well, but we didn't have enough on the board. Our top 3 should be doing the job a lot more. The last two games it's cost us. We bat quite deep, but our top 3 need to bat longer and get outselves into the innings. Lomror played nice under pressure and to get 155, we didn't look like getting that many; he played a mature innings. Just a few areas which we've to work on and we'll go back and look at those. It was very hot, you come back for a two and takes a bit longer to get your oxygen back," Smith at the post-match presentation.