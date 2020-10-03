IPL 2020 | Ben Stokes on his way to UAE to join Rajasthan camp for rest of the tournament

In what comes as news that’s music to the ears of Rajasthan Royals fans, the club’s talisman all-rounder Ben Stokes is all set to join the franchise in the upcoming days in his bid to partake in the second half of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Stokes, who was purchased by the Royals for a staggering sum of 12.5 crore ahead of the 2018 auction, missed the first couple of weeks of the IPL in order to spend time with his father, who was recently diagnosed with brain cancer.