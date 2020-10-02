IPL 2020 | Backed Abdul Samad to bowl last over because of his performance and height, admits David Warner

“I backed him. I had no option. With Khaleel there, with five balls to bowl, we tried to kill the game there. Could have given it to Abhishek, but I felt with his height and how he bowled, I'd go with him. This wicket was a little bit bad as compared to the last one we played here. You don't really get that length to pull. It was good to see a bit of swing early on. It was nice to see our guys back themselves - that was my message to these youngsters,” said Warner in the post-match presentation