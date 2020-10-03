IPL 2020 | A player has reported corrupt approach, perpetrator being tracked, reveals Ajit Singh

The 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League saw Shakib-Al-Hasan being at the receiving end of a corrupt approach, which he failed to report. That subsequently resulted in him being banned for a year (plus one year of suspended ban). While Shakib is almost on the verge of completing his ban and making a return to the cricket field, the story has definitely acted as an inspiration for young cricketers to take a cue and report the incident as soon as possible.