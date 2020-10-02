VIDEO | ‘Thunder’ Natarajan’s ‘dream’ delivery stuns in-form Ambati Rayudu

Today at 10:33 PM
After missing two games, Ambati Rayudu finally made his appearance for CSK and was up against SRH’s in-form bowler Thangarasu Natarajan. The left-arm seamer’s stunning delivery caught the right-handed Rayudu back in his crease as the ball moved to hit the top of the off-stump.
The pressure was building up, CSK were facing the wrath after a terrible display with the ball, which allowed the young SRH batting unit to score 164 for the loss of five wickets, more than an average total in these conditions. With a host of changes to the batting unit, the onus was on the returning Ambati Rayudu to carry the batting unit after Shane Watson succumbed to another terrible performance against Bhuveshwar Kumar.
While the right-hander was happy to return back to the batting unit, with a proactive shot off the very first ball, the asking rate was on the rise, going over 10 runs an over, demanding a quick action from the two batsmen. In immediate fashion, the two responded, scoring a boundary and a three off the very next delivery, the best for Sunrisers Hyderabad with their bowling unit was yet to come.
Their star performer from the last game, Thangarasu Natarajan returned with an important spell to take CSK out of the game. The Tamil Nadu seamer pitched the ball outside the leg-stump, seaming into the right-hander’s middle stump before Rayudu misread the line. The in-form batsman swung his bat in a hopeless fashion, with the ball swinging back to hit the top of the off-stump, taking the bail away, a stunning delivery from the left-hander.
