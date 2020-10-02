VIDEO | Ice-cool Kane Williamson loses 'cool' against Priyam Garg after terrible misunderstanding

Today at 8:55 PM
Probably for the first time in the IPL history, Kane Williamson was left visibly frustrated and abject by the actions of the non-striker when Indian U-19 captain Priyam Garg failed to take off for a single. Williamson had already reached half the pitch before he was run-out by Ambati Rayudu.
Chennai Super Kings were still struggling for wickets until Piyush Chawla turned up in the game, against the in-form David Warner, who was striking the ball sweetly. However, after a rash shot from the southpaw, who just tried to go on a slaughter-house against the leg-spinner holed out to the deep fielder, Faf du Plessis whose brilliant attempt ended in an easy dismissal. The onus was now on the Kiwi batsman Kane Williamson to resurrect the mini-collapse against CSK’s spinners who were starting to look dangerous.
After knocking the ball in the 30-yard circle, Williamson took off for a quick single against Chawla’s bowling only to find his non-striker confused and not ready for the single. In the end, as it turned out, the Kiwi skipper was almost half the way towards the non-striker’s end before he found out that he had to turn in a desperate attempt to get back to his crease.
However, in the field, an agile and quick Ambati Rayudu lashed on to the ball and released a quick throw straight to MS Dhoni, who was just waiting behind the sticks to dismiss the right-hander. Immediately after ending up short of the crease, the Kiwi skipper was visibly frustrated and looked in anger towards the young Indian batsman before shaking his head and walking back to the dressing room.
