VIDEO | Ice-cool Kane Williamson loses 'cool' against Priyam Garg after terrible misunderstanding

Chennai Super Kings were still struggling for wickets until Piyush Chawla turned up in the game, against the in-form David Warner, who was striking the ball sweetly. However, after a rash shot from the southpaw, who just tried to go on a slaughter-house against the leg-spinner holed out to the deep fielder, Faf du Plessis whose brilliant attempt ended in an easy dismissal. The onus was now on the Kiwi batsman Kane Williamson to resurrect the mini-collapse against CSK’s spinners who were starting to look dangerous.