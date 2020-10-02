VIDEO | Deepak Chahar leaves Jonny Bairstow stunned with ‘banana’ swinger

Following the successive losses against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, the right-arm pacer was back bowling beautifully against the two Sunrisers openers. Two gentle out-swingers to the Englishman was tamely pushed back to the fielder in the short cover. The plan was very well set, to bowl to the opener’s weakness, the ball going into his pad. In scintillating fashion, the seamer struck and bowled to the plans, with a banana swinger catching the opener by surprise.