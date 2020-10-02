VIDEO | Deepak Chahar leaves Jonny Bairstow stunned with ‘banana’ swinger

Today at 8:44 PM
After struggling early on this season, Deepak Chahar was finally back to his best with a spell of scintillating swing bowling against one of the best white-ball openers Jonny Bairstow. More interestingly, he set up the opener in such a fashion with an in-swinger that left Bairstow shell-shocked.
A tint of yesteryear star Praveen Kumar was in the show against the Sunrisers Hyderabad when Deepak Chahar stepped out to bowl against two of world’s best white-ball openers, Jonny Bairstow and David Warner. While Warner evaded the swing early on and took off to the non-striker’s end, his partner at the other end had to dance to the tunes of the 28-year-old pacer from Agra.
Following the successive losses against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, the right-arm pacer was back bowling beautifully against the two Sunrisers openers. Two gentle out-swingers to the Englishman was tamely pushed back to the fielder in the short cover. The plan was very well set, to bowl to the opener’s weakness, the ball going into his pad. In scintillating fashion, the seamer struck and bowled to the plans, with a banana swinger catching the opener by surprise.
Pitching right in front of the stump, the in-swinger caught the opener completely off-guard, taking the inside edge before crashing into his off-stump via his own bat. While Chahar was completely ecstatic with the dismissal, the Englishman walked back holding his head down while the entire CSK unit was jumping in happiness. Finally, they got their plans right and Chahar was amongst the wickets immediately in the game.
Watch the video here:
