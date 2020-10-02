Three bets that you should place in the RR vs RCB encounter

Rajasthan Royals have won their last three games against Royal Challengers Bangalore and have put up staggering performances when these two sides lock horn in the IPL. Even, overall, RR have won 10 games as opposed to RCB's 8 wins when these two teams clash against each other. RCB might well have won the last game but there perennial death bowling problem is again coming to the fore. Despite an average run-rate of 8.3 in Dubai if we talk about IPL 2020, RCB gave away two 200+ totals in three encounters. Since 2018, Virat Kohli's men have an economy rate of 11.8 at death between overs 16-20 – which is the worst in the cash-rich league. Also as both the teams will be playing their first game in Abu Dhabi, the issue unfamiliarity won't be there. Shreyas Gopal loves dismissing RCB's best batsmen AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli as they have failed against him big time in last few encounters. RR might have lost their first game but the form of Smith and Samson is pretty promising as they will look to take the RCB bowlers to the cleaners while the likes of Jofra Archer and Shreyas Gopal will further add to the woes of Kohli's RCB.