Three bets that you should place in the RR vs RCB encounter

With two wins each in the IPL 2020, both RCB and RR have had a great start and they will look to go one up on the other as they clash on October 3 in Abu Dhabi. While Virat Kohli's men narrowly won the last game, RR had a reality check as they finally lost their first game of the season.
Rajasthan Royals have won their last three games against Royal Challengers Bangalore and have put up staggering performances when these two sides lock horn in the IPL. Even, overall, RR have won 10 games as opposed to RCB's 8 wins when these two teams clash against each other. RCB might well have won the last game but there perennial death bowling problem is again coming to the fore. Despite an average run-rate of 8.3 in Dubai if we talk about IPL 2020, RCB gave away two 200+ totals in three encounters. Since 2018, Virat Kohli's men have an economy rate of 11.8 at death between overs 16-20 – which is the worst in the cash-rich league. Also as both the teams will be playing their first game in Abu Dhabi, the issue unfamiliarity won't be there. Shreyas Gopal loves dismissing RCB's best batsmen AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli as they have failed against him big time in last few encounters. RR might have lost their first game but the form of Smith and Samson is pretty promising as they will look to take the RCB bowlers to the cleaners while the likes of Jofra Archer and Shreyas Gopal will further add to the woes of Kohli's RCB.
Not that you don't get noticed for taking a lot of wickets but dominating arguably the two finest batsmen of the generation, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers can help you awe one and all steadfastly as has been the case with Shreyas Gopal. RCB's best batsmen, AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli have been Gopal's bunny with the former getting dismissed four times in 28 balls while the latter has given his wicket thrice in 12 balls, which exemplifies how difficult it would be for the Bangalore-based franchise to come good against Gopal. RCB might well be the much-needed tonic for Shreyas, who has struggled thus far in the IPL 2020. In fact, the Bangalore-born wrist-spinner has bowled 13 overs against the Reds and claimed 12 wickets in four games at an average of 5.17 with a strike-rate of 6.50 and an economy rate of 4.77, which is statistically as brilliant and dominating a performance as you would see in the IPL by any bowler versus any team.
Royal Challengers Bangalore's best batsman- AB de Villiers
With an average of 67 and a strike-rate of 186.11, AB de Villiers has reigned supreme for Royal Challengers Bangalore thus far after three games. He has made two fifties and the last knock he played against Mumbai Indians, who have the best bowling attack in IPL, completely smashing Jasprit Bumrah at death, AB de Villiers will be hard to stop for the RR bowlers. Barring Shreyas Gopal, who has the wood over ABDv, there aren't many bowlers posing much threat to the Protean great. In case, you are wondering about Jofra Archer, let me tell you de Villiers has been pretty good against him possessing a strike-rate of 233.33 in the cash-rich league. The destructive right-hander has a tally of 581 runs against the Rajasthan-based franchise and has an average of 41.50 to go with a strike-rate of 141.71. Given the lacklustre form of Virat Kohli, AB will again be the go-to-man for the Reds, who have won two games of their three encounters this season.
