Three bets that can help you win big in the Delhi vs Kolkata clash

You couldn't help but utter the words, "Bro, are you kidding me?" as soon as you saw these odds. It is preposterous that we are offering odds of 2.005 for KKR to beat Delhi (!!!) and that too in Sharjah. In any other ground, this would have been acceptable, but in Sharjah? Uh oh, no-freakin-way. But hang on. The two matches so far this season in Sharjah witnessed a mind-boggling 62 sixes and on both instances, the better six-hitting team came out on top. And if there's one thing we know about the Knight Riders, it's that they are the best six-hitting side in the entire competition. Last season, KKR hit 143 sixes in the group stages, 33 more than every other side in the competition and 56 more than Delhi. And this season, they've already hit 19 sixes in 3 games, despite playing in the bigger grounds. Compare that to Delhi, who have only hit 13 sixes so far this season. It sounds crazy that six-hitting is being used as a parameter to predict the winner but, like it or not, that's how Sharjah works. In case you want a bit more convincing, then just know that while KKR are in red-hot form, coming on the back of consecutive wins, Delhi slumped to an appalling defeat against a pretty weak SRH wide in their previous encounter. Some gambles 'need' to be taken and this certainly is one of them.