Three bets that can help you win big in the Delhi vs Kolkata clash

It’s Sharjah time once again in the IPL, as the second and third-placed teams in the tournament, Delhi and Kolkata, will battle it out in the mini-stadium designed for entertainment. But it is not just entertainment that awaits us, as there is a golden opportunity, too - to make big cash.
Kolkata to beat Delhi @ 2.005
You couldn’t help but utter the words, “Bro, are you kidding me?” as soon as you saw these odds. It is preposterous that we are offering odds of 2.005 for KKR to beat Delhi (!!!) and that too in Sharjah. In any other ground, this would have been acceptable, but in Sharjah? Uh oh, no-freakin-way. But hang on. The two matches so far this season in Sharjah witnessed a mind-boggling 62 sixes and on both instances, the better six-hitting team came out on top. And if there’s one thing we know about the Knight Riders, it’s that they are the best six-hitting side in the entire competition. Last season, KKR hit 143 sixes in the group stages, 33 more than every other side in the competition and 56 more than Delhi. And this season, they’ve already hit 19 sixes in 3 games, despite playing in the bigger grounds. Compare that to Delhi, who have only hit 13 sixes so far this season. It sounds crazy that six-hitting is being used as a parameter to predict the winner but, like it or not, that’s how Sharjah works. In case you want a bit more convincing, then just know that while KKR are in red-hot form, coming on the back of consecutive wins, Delhi slumped to an appalling defeat against a pretty weak SRH wide in their previous encounter. Some gambles ‘need’ to be taken and this certainly is one of them. Only a fool would bet against Dre-Russ’s side losing in Sharjah. Head to 1XBet right away to guarantee yourself some cash.
Delhi Capitals to score under 50.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.85
It’s time for gamble number two, and while it’s riskier than the first bet, there is all the reason in the world to believe that it will come true. Yes, Sharjah is a high scoring ground and yes, teams have scored more than fifty in the powerplay at the venue this year but let’s be realistic here: the Delhi top-order look like they’re suffering an identity crisis. Barring the CSK game - where Shaw was lucky to not be dismissed for a duck - their opening stand has been meh, and that coupled with instability in the No.3 spot has resulted in ridiculously poor powerplay performances. So far this season, Delhi have averaged just 31 in the powerplay, the worst amongst ALL SIDES. In fact, in their previous game versus SRH, 23 was all they managed in their first 6 overs. To along with that, the KKR bowlers have been on the money this season, particularly in the last two games after striking the balance, and after leaking 59 in the powerplay in the first game of the season versus Mumbai, they conceded just 40 and 39 in the first 6 overs in each of their last two games. Going by their current form, it will take ‘some’ turnaround for Delhi to magically score over 50 inside the powerplay, so with Cummins and Mavi in prime form, it’d be safer to back Kolkata to restrict Delhi under 50 come Saturday. You can do the same by transporting yourself to the 1XBet page immediately.
Total runs in the match over 374.5 @ 1.83
In case you’ve been living under a rock, let us remind you something - the Sharjah of IPL 2020 is unlike any other stadium and wicket in the world and is perhaps the single-most consistent batting wicket/ground seen in the history of IPL. 4 innings have been played thus far in Sharjah and in each of the four innings, the batting side passed 200. How crazy is that? How often do we ever come across something so absurd? An average of 432.5 runs per game have been scored at this venue so far in IPL 2020 - 58 more than what we actually need - and the last game played at the venue, between Punjab and Rajasthan, witnessed a mammoth 449 runs being scored. To give you a rough idea of how good a ground Sharjah is to bat on, 200+ scores have been posted 4/4 times in Sharjah, while in the other venues, it has happened only thrice in 22 innings. So if you’re skeptical about the ‘overall average scores’ in IPL 2020, let it go, for Sharjah is one of a kind and it is a batting paradise. Confident enough? Good. Go ahead and place your bet now on 1XBet, then.
