Sussex’s Mitch Claydon handed nine-match ban for tampering ball by applying hand sanitiser

However, despite the official ban reading ‘nine games’, Claydon will only have to sit out two first-class games at the start of next season, after missing out on seven of Sussex’s games over the course of the past month and a half due to the club provisionally suspending him. Claydon committed the bizarre offence in Sussex’s Bob Willis Trophy game versus Middlesex on August 22, after which he played just two more games for the club - T20 Blast bouts versus Middlesex and Essex on September 18 and 20 respectively.