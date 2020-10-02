IPL 2020 | Time will come when I start chipping with wickets, states Rashid Khan

Yesterday at 11:56 PM
Despite not picking up a wicket, Rashid Khan’s spell ensured that the Chennai Super Kings struggled to get runs in the middle overs, conceding just 12 runs. Following that, Rashid has admitted that soon he will start picking up wickets for Sunrisers while heaping praises for Abdul Samad.
Another day, another team that won batting first, the Sunrisers Hyderabad edged the Chennai Super Kings by seven runs. However, it wasn’t all that close with the franchise’s bowlers having the seasoned CSK batsman by tight ropes. Starting from the first over of the chase, the likes of Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis struggled under immense pressure from Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s swing bowling.
On top of that, the presence of the Afghanistan spinner, Rashid Khan was enough to seal the fate of the Men in Yellow’s chances. In the four overs that the leg-spinner bowled, he just conceded 12 off four overs, without picking a wicket. However, the spinner was unfazed and unworried about the wickets column, admitting that it will soon start flowing as the tournament goes ahead.
“Good to be back in form, bowling good areas. That's what these wickets require, wicket to wicket, short of a length. To be honest I never think about wickets. I'm just focusing on my economy. I bowled my first over for one run, the next over Samad got a wicket. I was happy with my figures. I think batsmen don't go big shots unless I bowl lose deliveries. I'm trying my best to minimise loose deliveries. The time will come when I'll take wickets as well,” said Rashid Khan at the post-match presentation.
In addition, the leg-spinner also heaped praises on the young Abdul Samad, who was given the responsibility of bowling the final over, with CSK needing 26 runs. Despite conceding just five runs off the first delivery, the leg-spinner’s calm demeanour ensured that SRH nicked the game by just seven runs.
“I think the ability the young guys have, they tried their best to deliver after working hard in training. It's a good thing for the team that the youngsters excuted. Samad is a strong hitter of the ball and he delivered with the ball. He was so relaxed, so calm. That's what I like about him. When the captain told him he'll bowl the last over, he was smiling. He tried his best to give 100%. You need to be in the middle, keep smiling and enjoying bowling. That's what I do as well,” he concluded.
