IPL 2020 | Ravichandran Ashwin may be available for selection against KKR, hints Ryan Harris

In Delhi Capitals’ campaign opener against Kings XI Punjab , Ravichandran Ashwin left the field with a left-shoulder injury after trying to stop a Glenn Maxwell punch. Team Physio Patrick Farhart reached Ashwin and took him off with his left arm in a makeshift sling. However, Harris confirmed that he might be available for the game tomorrow, with the side waiting for confirmation from the medical team.

"He's doing excellent. He had a really good session last night with the ball, bat and in the field. So he might be available for selection for tomorrow, but we are still waiting for our medical staff's confirmation this evening," Harris said, reported Times of India.

Delhi Capitals suffered a loss at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad after a couple of wins, one of which came in a Super Over, and a lot of issues have come to the fore. Harris, however, stated that there is no reason to panic and added that a 15-run margin is not a big problem.

"Coming off an unlucky loss, we just were not at our best for that game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. But, there's no panicking by any means. When you look back at it, a couple of balls during our bowling were a little bit of a miss, and they (SRH) probably ran better between the wickets, we didn't run as well. But 15 runs is not a huge gap," Harris added.