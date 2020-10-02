IPL 2020 | Raina's absence has created issues in CSK's composition, first time they look unsettled, feels Irfan Pathan

Former India and CSK all-rounder Irfan Pathan reckons that the absence of Suresh Raina has caused problems in CSK's composition as for first time the Men in Yellow look unsettled. After winning the tournament opener, CSK have lost back-to-back games in the 13th edition of the IPL.

The absence of Suresh Raina, injuries to key players like Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo coupled some pretty ordinary spin bowling courtesy Ravindra Jadeja and Piyush Chawla, and bizarre tactics have landed the MS Dhoni-led CSK in troubled waters as they have endured back-to-back defeats after starting off with a win over the defending champions Mumbai Indians on September 19. CSK's batting has struggled with ageing batsmen like Murali Vijay, Shane Watson and Kedar Jadhav failing to do justice to their spots.

Former Indian all-rounder and cricket analyst, Irfan Pathan feels Suresh Raina's absence is hurting the Men in Yellow big time as it has negatively impacted the team's composition and as a result, for the first time CSK are looking unsettled. The left-arm paceman also questioned Dhoni's tactics of not bowling Kedar Jadhav.

“For the first time it is looking that the Chennai Super Kings team is not settled. They had problems before the start of the IPL, Suresh Raina went back and they have not taken a replacement for him till now," Irfan Pathan said on Star Sports, reported Times Now.

There is no doubt that barring Faf du Plessis, no CSK batsmen has seemed threatening. The likes of Vijay, Watson, Jadhav and even the legendary MS Dhoni have failed to put up a top-notch display resulting in some ordinary batting performances. Also, CSK's spin bowling, which has been their traditional strength has failed to live up to the billing.

“Because of that there have been lot of problems in the team composition. If Suresh Raina had been batting at No.3, they could have played an extra bowler. Currently, they have only 5 bowlers. Kedar Jadhav not being bowled by MS Dhoni is also a cause of concern,”

CSK will take on SRH on October 2 with the hope to turn around their waning fortunes with likely return of Rayudu and Bravo, which should boost their confidence.