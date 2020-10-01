IPL 2020 | Mumbai Indians know sky is the limit in the last 4 overs, insists Kieron Pollard

Today at 12:27 AM
Kieron Pollard, who was awarded the Man of the Match award for scoring 47 off 20 balls, has insisted that any amount of runs can be scored in the last 4 overs. He added that it was nice to come out on the winning side after losing the last match and seemed determined for the next game against SRH.
The defending champions Mumbai Indians finally reached the top of the points table with a big 48-run win against KXIP. After they were put in to bat by KXIP, Mumbai didn’t start in the manner they would have liked as they lost Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav early. However, MI skipper Rohit Sharma came to the rescue as he scored 70 off 45 balls, which was followed by destruction in the fag end of the innings with Kieron Pollard (47 off 20 balls) and Hardik Pandya (30 off 11 balls) helping them reach the score of 191.
Pollard, who was adjudged Man of the Match for his destructive innings, stated that he was happy to end up on the winning side after losing the last game against RCB. Given that Mumbai were 124-4 at the end of the 16th over and Pollard along with Hardik scored 67 runs in the last 4 overs, the all-rounder added that any amount of runs can be scored in the last 4 overs with wickets in hand.
“Feels good. We were on the losing side last game, so we want to come out on the right side today. It's about what's there in front of you. Look at the bowlers and see how many you want to get, 15 off the over and then you try to go hard,” Pollard said in the post-match interview.
“Today Hardik had to come and swing and he showed his prowess. We know sky is the limit in the last 4 overs. Yes the Sharjah boundaries are small, but we got to hit them right and execute really well with the ball too. We can bask in glory for now but we have an important game coming up in a couple of days time.”
The dominant win took Mumbai Indians to the top of the table.
