IPL 2020 | Mumbai Indians know sky is the limit in the last 4 overs, insists Kieron Pollard

The defending champions Mumbai Indians finally reached the top of the points table with a big 48-run win against KXIP. After they were put in to bat by KXIP, Mumbai didn’t start in the manner they would have liked as they lost Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav early. However, MI skipper Rohit Sharma came to the rescue as he scored 70 off 45 balls, which was followed by destruction in the fag end of the innings with Kieron Pollard (47 off 20 balls) and Hardik Pandya (30 off 11 balls) helping them reach the score of 191.