IPL 2020 | MS Dhoni has some small, clinical cricketing issues to sort out in CSK, believes Sanjay Manjrekar

"Chennai Super Kings as a team has rarely been under pressure in the league stage. This time they are. Even their die-hard fans have gone quiet on social media, they seem a little concerned. They look towards MS Dhoni for salvation. Chennai's approach has been very unique in the tournament, it's a team that is the opposite of Mumbai, who have virtually every member in their team capable of winning a T20 game on their own. Chennai may not compare with Mumbai as well, in this regard, but as a unit, it is a match-winning one. And for this to happen they need Dhoni at the helm," Manjrekar wrote in his column for Times of India.