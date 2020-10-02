IPL 2020 | Have been observing Zampa since his early Aussie days, reveals Yuzvendra Chahal

Two of the world's best leg-spinners in internationals, Adam Zampa and Yuzvendra Chahal are playing together for RCB and Chahal has revealed that he's been following Zampa from his early Australia days. The wrist-spinner also stated that he has been taking ABD's advice on using googlies well.

We are presently in the era of wrist-spinners as they dominate the white-ball cricket more than any other time around. Having a leg-spinner is a must for most of the top international sides. Two of the world's best leg-spinners, Yuzvendra Chahal and Adam Zampa, are outright match-winners for their respective national sides. But it's the beauty of IPL that makes it possible for the cricket fans to witness these two master of their crafts bowling together for the same team in the lucrative league.

RCB talisman Yuzvendra Chahal has disclosed how he has been following Adam Zampa's Australia career closely and they can't help but talk all the time as they discuss a host lot of things. Chahal also gave deep insights into his craft and stated how he mixes quick googlies with slower ones to outfox the batsmen. The leggie also spoke about how bowling to Virat and AB de Villiers helps with the latter helping him a lot in terms of bowling googlies.

“We (Zampa and Chahal) are always talking, not only in the nets. I have been observing his bowling style ever since he came into the Australian team. Anyway, I was trying to bowl quicker googlies this IPL along with the slower ones. That gives less chance to the batsman to hit me," Chahal said in an online media interaction, reported Cricket Country.

“If you are bowling leg spin from the fourth or fifth stump, from there you can bowl googly and the batsman think the leg spin is coming so he has to read from my hand only. If they are not reading there will be problems for sure. Being able to bowl to Virat bhaiya and Ab sir also helps. They give me feedback about the right line and length. AB sir has told me to bowl googlies depending on the situation,” he added.

The Indian wristie also asserted that its heavenly to bowl here in UAE as one can toss the ball in the air more given the big boundaries, which isn't the case back home especially at Chinnaswamy stadium. He also added how teams are learning to cope up with the dew factor.

“It is heavenly playing here. We play half (seven) of our matches at Chinnaswamy but here only three matches in Sharjah (which is also a small ground). With the side boundaries (in Dubai and Abu Dhabi), you can flight a little bit more. In small grounds, if the wicket is turning it is hard to put you away. Here the wickets are fine but with bigger boundaries, batsmen really need to middle you to hit that six. Even a short ball can give you a wicket.

“Dew is a big factor. We are learning slowly how to counter that. It is very humid also so we are sweating a lot more (making it tougher to grip the ball).”

RCB will next take on RR on October 3 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Both the teams have won two games and lost one in their first three encounters.