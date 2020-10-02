IPL 2020 | Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Statistical Preview

Be it, Sanju Samson or Mayank Agarwal, whoever has started to hit out in Sharjah early, they had a better crack at a big score. In the last match at the venue between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab, there were a total of 29 sixes hit during the game and the figure rises to 62 if you take the previous two encounters into account. So it is imperative the biggest role in the for tomorrow’s game will fall on Rishabh Pant’s shoulder, as he is the most capable six-hitter in the side at the moment. So brace for some Pant-e-monium if he goes into berserk mode.