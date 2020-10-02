IPL 2020 | Always banking on Kieron Pollard to do well for us, asserts Zaheer Khan

The big-hitting prowess that Kieron Pollard provides has always been a big factor in Mumbai Indians banking on him and his impact in almost 50% of the matches he played helps the side win the games in crucial junctures. So it was no surprise that he took Mumbai Indians to a thrilling tie from the position of no hope against RCB and backed that performance with an unbeaten 47 against Kings XI Punjab to ensure he has truly arrived in the party. Zaheer Khan was pretty ecstatic for the performance and stated that it is a good sign for the team.