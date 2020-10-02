IPL 2020 | Always banking on Kieron Pollard to do well for us, asserts Zaheer Khan

Today at 6:12 PM
Zaheer Khan has stated that Kieron Pollard hitting the peak early in the tournament is always a good sign for Mumbai Indians as they really bank on him. The Mentor of the side has also added that he is happy at the way things are shaping up for the side after losing to CSK in the opening encounter.
The big-hitting prowess that Kieron Pollard provides has always been a big factor in Mumbai Indians banking on him and his impact in almost 50% of the matches he played helps the side win the games in crucial junctures. So it was no surprise that he took Mumbai Indians to a thrilling tie from the position of no hope against RCB and backed that performance with an unbeaten 47 against Kings XI Punjab to ensure he has truly arrived in the party. Zaheer Khan was pretty ecstatic for the performance and stated that it is a good sign for the team.
"It is great to have the big man in such form since the tournament in the Caribbean (CPL) and he is continuing with that form, which is very important and we are always banking on him. Pollard, when he comes to the party early, it's always a great sign for us," Zaheer said in a flash interview posted on MI twitter handle.
With two wins from four games, Mumbai are looking to sneak ahead in the weekend and in what is a good thing for them, almost every single player has had good game so far. That will keep them motivated, and Zaheer also feels so.
"All in all, we are very happy as how things are shaping up for us and we would be continuing with the process going ahead in the tournament. We have been playing good cricket. Our preparations have been fantastic and we have been motivating our troops in that regard. Everyone has absorbed pressure very well -- be it bowling or batting. Rohit (Sharma) and Ishan (Kishan) took their time, conditions were not easy (yesterday)," Zaheer said.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.