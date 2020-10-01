VIDEO | Maxwell-Neesham make Nicholas Pooran proud with perfect relay catch

Today at 9:30 PM
After Nicholas Pooran did an out-of-the-world athletic save in the last match, Glenn Maxwell and Jimmy Neesham, today, combined to take a relay catch, making the West Indian proud of his effort. Maxwell and Neesham took the catch when Rohit Sharma was looking to explode, with him on 70 off 45 balls.
Kings XI Punjab cricketer Nicholas Pooran pulled off a sensational fielding effort in the last match against Rajasthan, which left the cricketing legends wide-eyed with the attempt being hailed as the ‘best ever’.
Pooran, standing at deep mid-wicket region, went after an aerial pull shot from Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson during the eighth over of RR's innings. He flung himself over the boundary, took the catch with his both hands but then as he was about to land on the ground, threw the ball back into the playing field, saving a certain six. Glenn Maxwell has followed his footsteps as he, along with James Neesham, made an outstanding effort at the boundary to take the catch of Rohit Sharma.
Fielding on the long-off position off the bowling of Mohammad Shami, Maxwell caught the ball just inside the boundary and as he was losing his balance, threatening to cross the ropes, tossed the ball inside to Neesham, who completed the brilliant effort from the Australian, taking a regulation catch. The catch became significant, considering the fact that Rohit was just starting to explode, playing on the score 70 off 45 balls. The Mumbai skipper’s dismissal left the Mumbai Indians at 124 for 4 with 3.5 overs to go.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.