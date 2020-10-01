 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to KL Rahul’s ‘brain-dead’ captaincy gifting Mumbai 25 runs off the final over

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Pollard and Pandya feasted on Gowtham

    @ IPL T20

    Twitter reacts to KL Rahul’s ‘brain-dead’ captaincy gifting Mumbai 25 runs off the final over

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:49 PM

    After running out of bowlers to bowl the last over, KXIP skipper KL Rahul had to call in off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham, who conceded 25 runs, including a hattrick of sixes from Kieron Pollard. Ending with figures of 53 runs in 4 overs, Gowtham propelled MI to a monstrous score of 191/4.

    Polly & Hardik's destruction!🔥

    These two in the crease & you never know where the ball will go out of the park!

    Whatta show in the end!

    BOOOM!🔥🔥🔥

    Hahahaha!

    L Lag gaye!! :D :D :P

    Was a very bad choice in the end to give the ball to Krishnappa Gowtham!

    Yeah! 

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down