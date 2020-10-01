Twitter reacts to KL Rahul’s ‘brain-dead’ captaincy gifting Mumbai 25 runs off the final over

Today at 9:49 PM
After running out of bowlers to bowl the last over, KXIP skipper KL Rahul had to call in off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham, who conceded 25 runs, including a hattrick of sixes from Kieron Pollard. Ending with figures of 53 runs in 4 overs, Gowtham propelled MI to a monstrous score of 191/4.
Polly & Hardik's destruction!🔥
October 1, 2020
These two in the crease & you never know where the ball will go out of the park!
Pollard 47 (20balls) patrick sixes and foures— Prasad🅰️🅰️DHF (@Prasadbunny9) October 1, 2020
Hardik 30*(11 balls) amazing batting ....🔥🔥🏏 pic.twitter.com/YlM2I1mQhV
Whatta show in the end!
Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya are the most explosive batting duo of #IPL— Harsh Shrivastava (@Harsh_gamer) October 1, 2020
Could turn the match from any position!
🔥🔥
Pollard 🔥🔥🔥— Kattar Salman Fan (@BadassSalmaniia) October 1, 2020
Whatta a batting.. 3 over me kya se kya ho gaya 😂😂😂
BOOOM!🔥🔥🔥
It was Pollard-Pandya show!!🔥🔥— Sonal🦋 (@_sonalmishra) October 1, 2020
Amazing batting in last overs!!💙
62 runs from last 3 overs!!😂😂#Mi#MIvsKXIP pic.twitter.com/OFOMrlgaSH
Hahahaha!
#MIvsKXIP #KXIP— __sH@sHi__🇮🇳 (@shAshIk158) October 1, 2020
After watching #Pollard n #Pandya batting in death over
Kl rahul ; pic.twitter.com/REx3I8pDcD
L Lag gaye!! :D :D :P
When KL Rahul asked #gowtham to ball against #polly Nd #pandya in last over— 🇮🇳Karthik🇮🇳 (@Chittar55489827) October 1, 2020
Meanwhile Gowtham pic.twitter.com/XhDrlVJBrH
Was a very bad choice in the end to give the ball to Krishnappa Gowtham!
#MIvsKXIP— Parth Somaiya (@ParthSomaiya5) October 1, 2020
Very disappointing captaincy by KL Rahul😓
And good batting by @ImRo45 @KieronPollard55 @hardikpandya7
Yeah!
KL rahul lack captaincy skills— Navjyot (@idnavjyot) October 1, 2020
