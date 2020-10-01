Twitter reacts to Jasprit Bumrah obeying Danny Morrison’s orders to knock-over Mayank Agarwal

Jasprit Bumrah, who was hit for 4 sixes by Pat Cummins in the first game, and had an off day versus RCB, started off this match on a high, bowling peach of a delivery to dismiss dangerous Mayank Agarwal on 25 runs on the second last ball of the fifth over. Interestingly, just before the wicket, New Zealander Danny Morrison had said on-air that Bumrah should be bowling much closer to the batsman to get a breakthrough, which was obliged by the pacer on the very next delivery.