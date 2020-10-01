Twitter reacts to Jasprit Bumrah obeying Danny Morrison’s orders to knock-over Mayank Agarwal

Yesterday at 11:04 PM
After Danny Morrison said on-air that Jasprit Bumrah should be bowling a length delivery to get the breakthrough, Bumrah obliged to the commentator by bowling out Mayank Agarwal on the very next ball - on a ball pitched up. Mayank got castled by the Mumbai pacer after getting off to a rapid start.
Jasprit Bumrah, who was hit for 4 sixes by Pat Cummins in the first game, and had an off day versus RCB, started off this match on a high, bowling peach of a delivery to dismiss dangerous Mayank Agarwal on 25 runs on the second last ball of the fifth over. Interestingly, just before the wicket, New Zealander Danny Morrison had said on-air that Bumrah should be bowling much closer to the batsman to get a breakthrough, which was obliged by the pacer on the very next delivery.
Chasing a target of 192, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal were cruising through as they were 37 for no loss at the end of 4 overs. Rohit Sharma brought in Jasprit Bumrah - as he could not allow the opening pair to keep going - to switch the match in the favour of Mumbai and Bumrah responded to his captain’s call by dismissing Mayank on 5th ball of the over, after giving just 1 run in the first four balls.
Mayank was beaten by the seam as the delivery seamed in after pitching and the ball went in between bat and pads, thereby castling him. Bumrah pitched the ball right up, hitting the deck hard to take full advantage of the wicket, which he wasn’t doing consistently in the previous matches.
What a prediction Danny!
October 1, 2020
BOOM BOOM BUMRAH!
Here is how Twitter reacted to it:
Haaa Mayank ki wicked li bumrah ne— Arshän khän (@Khabri_Arshan_) October 1, 2020
Keep Shining Rashami
Bumrah wicket of Mayank upload please 🙏— Prashanth🏏📝 (@ps_it_is) October 1, 2020
I only know one #BoomBoom i.e bumrah— Krishna Chandra Tripathi (@Tripathikrish12) October 1, 2020
Jasprit bumrah— Sai Kumar Andey (@andey_kumar) October 1, 2020
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Jasprit Bumrah
- Mayank Agarwal
- Danny Morrison
- Ipl 2020
- Indian Premier League
- Mumbai Indians
- Kings Xi Punjab
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.