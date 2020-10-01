Three bets that will help you win big in Chennai vs Hyderabad encounter

Today at 10:44 PM
After a week-long break, Chennai Super Kings will be back on field for their fourth encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad, who returned to winning ways by beating Delhi Capitals in a crucial encounter. The clash will hold a lot of importance for both teams in terms of their strategy going forward.
Highest individual score - under 66.50 @ 1.83
In the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League so far, there have been a total of 13 scores of more than 66 and Dubai has seen 8 of them. Despite being an unusually big stadium, where the longest boundary falls within the range of 86 meters, batting has been difficult but Sunrisers, as a unit, can pose a challenge. Chennai is historically a side that relies on holding back and might not open up so soon, having scored just three half-centuries in the last three games.
The story is not so different for Hyderabad as well, whose batsmen have been able to pile up only three 50+ scores so far, with Jonny Bairstow hitting two of them. In the tournament, so far, Dubai has provided 179 runs per innings, but only a couple of them have crossed the barrier provided by the market. It is a punt worth taking to earn a decent amount through this.
More fours - CSK @ 1.95
Once the top three foreign recruits are dismissed, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be left scratching the barrel with Manish Pandey being their biggest hope. That, however, entitles the fact that they are more prone to strangulation, which is backed by numbers as well. In the last three games, they have hit only 33 fours while powered by a pinch-hitter Sam Curran down the order, CSK have bettered them by four more boundaries.
With Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo returning, in all probability, they will do away with Murali Vijay and Josh Hazlewood - meaning the chance of boundaries increase manifold. No such change in Hyderabad side means we can be sure of the fact that Chennai will enjoy an upper hand against CSK. That with CSK having odds of 1.95 should inspire you to go to SBO TOP right away and place the bet for a happy weekend.
David Warner runs - Over 27.50 @ 1.83
Even though David Warner missed out on the 2018 IPL, the year in which Chennai Super Kings made an IPL comeback, he slammed two half-centuries versus the Men in Yellow last year, scoring 107 runs at an SR of 152.9. It was despite Chennai being at the top of their game with the spinners firing in unison, so there is no reason to believe that he can’t score over 27 runs in Friday’s encounter. In three games this season, he has an average of 29.00 with a score over 45, which gives him an early advantage in the process.
Another thing that works in the process for Warner is the presence of Sam Curran, Piyush Chawla and Ravindra Jadeja in the Chennai line-up, ensuring the match-up is in his favour primarily. So Dhoni will have a tough day planning for the Aussie. So go to SBOTOP and punt for Sunrisers Hyderabad to score above the run specified in the market and a sure heavy return is awaiting you.
