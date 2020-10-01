Three bets that will help you win big in Chennai vs Hyderabad encounter

Even though David Warner missed out on the 2018 IPL, the year in which Chennai Super Kings made an IPL comeback, he slammed two half-centuries versus the Men in Yellow last year, scoring 107 runs at an SR of 152.9. It was despite Chennai being at the top of their game with the spinners firing in unison, so there is no reason to believe that he can’t score over 27 runs in Friday’s encounter. In three games this season, he has an average of 29.00 with a score over 45, which gives him an early advantage in the process.