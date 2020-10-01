Reports | KM Asif back in CSK bubble after six-day Quarantine following breach in protocol

Today at 1:17 PM
KM Asif became the first player in the IPL to breach the Bio-secure protocol for which he had to undergo a six-day Quarantine and now is back in the Chennai Super Kings bubble. Asif misplaced his hotel room key and then went to the reception, which is not a part of the bubble, to get a replacement.
The Indian Premier League Governing Council has laid out a set of rules for the players and the staff accompanying them to the bubble and any breach in the protocol would be punishable as per the SOP. While players have followed the instructions to the T, the first breach of protocol came from the Chennai Super Kings camp which incidentally reported over a dozen Covid-positive cases before the training started in the first week of September.
According to a report in Indian Express, Asif misplaced his hotel room key and forgetting the key, he went to the reception to get a replacement, which is a breach of protocol as the reception isn't a part of the designated bubble for the team.
"It was an unintentional mistake but rules had to be followed. He underwent six days of quarantine and has now resumed practice with the team," Indian Express quoted an IPL source.
Asif has already served the Quarantine and is now back in the CSK bubble. Even though the first breach resulted in only Quarantine, a second breach will lead to a re-quarantine coupled with a one-match suspension after quarantine. However, a break for the third time will mean that the player will be removed from the tournament and the team will not be allowed a replacement.
