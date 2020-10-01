IPL 2020 | Worked on my T20 batting template during lockdown, reveals Mayank Agarwal

Kings XI Punjab's Mayank Agarwal, who is the current holder of the orange cup for IPL 2020 with 246 runs to his name, revealed that he rigorously worked on his batting template during the lockdown. Agarwal, on Thursday, backed his century up with a fluent 25, failing to convert a good start.

Despite having made his IPL debut way back in 2011 as a 20-year-old for Royal Challengers Bangalore, it has only been in the ongoing edition of the tournament that Mayank Agarwal has finally found his feet in the tournament. After striking a valiant 89 - which unfortunately went in vain - in the first match of the season versus the Capitals, Agarwal proved to the world that he is hungry for runs by scoring a wondrous ton versus Rajasthan in Sharjah. Today, he got off to yet another exquisite start, but unfortunately was not able to capitalize on the momentum.

His exploits have seen him don the orange cap, at least temporarily, and speaking post-match, the 29-year-old revealed that he rigorously worked on his T20 batting template during the lockdown.

“Runs in the international circuit has given me a lot of confidence. In the lockdown I sat down and looked on how things will work in the T20 template. The thought is just about getting into good positions,” Mayank told post-match.

Through his 25 today, Agarwal, for the orange cap, edged his captain and good friend KL Rahul, who is currently 7 shy of Agarwal in the runs tally. The opener claimed that he is not ‘competing’ with Rahul for the orange cap and expressed that he would be happy if any KXIP player keeps the cap at the end of the season.

“We are not competing for the cap, we are just looking to play some good cricket. It doesn't matter who gets the runs, be it Rahul, Maxwell, Pooran or anyone else.”

Meanwhile, Rahul, who scored a 19-ball 17 today, joked that he would take the orange cap off Mayank in no time.

“Until and unless that orange cap stays with Kings XI I'm happy. He's (Agarwal) worked very hard and deserves that cap. I'm sure I'll take it off him soon,” Rahul said.