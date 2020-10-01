IPL 2020 | Shubman Gill can be more than a T20 player due to his temperament, feels Shaun Pollock

Today at 11:13 AM
Shaun Pollock is very impressed with the temperament shown by Shubman Gill in the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad and stated that the opener can be in Indian cricket for a long haul. Pollock has also added that the way the young cricketer took responsibility spoke about his game sense.
After starting the IPL on a disappointing note, scoring just 7 against Mumbai Indians, Shubman Gill brought his A-game to the fore against Sunrisers Hyderabad in which he scored 70 runs to give KKR early impetus. The innings was full of maturity given the way Gill kept his calm after Sunil Narine and Nitish Rana were dismissed but more than that, his understanding of the situation stood out. Shaun Pollock was full of praise for the innings played by Gill, who yesterday scored another 47 runs against Rajasthan Royaks to add to his growing stature.
“As a coaching staff and management, you want people when the opportunity comes up, you want them to take responsibility. There is nothing worse than when someone says “Oh that was a low total and I was trying to do something else and it didn’t come up.” It adds pressure on the guys coming in,” Pollock said on Cricbuzz Live.
“The fact that Gill said, 'Listen, I can play my old game. I can do what I have to do. I have got an experienced campaigner in the form of Morgan at the other end.' He can pull the string and give the advice. So I was so impressed with Gill.”
Slowly and steadily, Gill has become an integral part of the set-up and as revealed by Brendon McCullum last week, a part of the team’s leadership group as well. It was a byproduct of all the success he has accumulated over the last couple of years and Pollock stated that Gill is set for bigger things in life beyond T20 cricket.
“I was impressed when I first saw him bat. I was really impressed by the technique. I think he can be more than a T20 player. I think he can excel in other formats as well thanks to the temperament he has.”
