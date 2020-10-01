IPL 2020 | Shubman Gill can be more than a T20 player due to his temperament, feels Shaun Pollock

After starting the IPL on a disappointing note, scoring just 7 against Mumbai Indians, Shubman Gill brought his A-game to the fore against Sunrisers Hyderabad in which he scored 70 runs to give KKR early impetus. The innings was full of maturity given the way Gill kept his calm after Sunil Narine and Nitish Rana were dismissed but more than that, his understanding of the situation stood out. Shaun Pollock was full of praise for the innings played by Gill, who yesterday scored another 47 runs against Rajasthan Royaks to add to his growing stature.