IPL 2020 | Playing in one ground for an extended period will help CSK, reckons Stephen Fleming

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming, in the wake of his side primed to play 4 of their next 5 games in Dubai, reckons that playing in one ground for an extended period will help CSK a great deal. Fleming also revealed that CSK used their invaluable six-day break to great effect.

Champions in 2018 and finalists in 2019, the schedule of IPL 2020 made Chennai Super Kings the lab-rats of the tournament. MS Dhoni’s men became the first side to play on each of the three venues and that had an adverse effect on the team, which in turn ended up losing two of the first three games. After a five-wicket win in Abu Dhabi versus Mumbai, CSK slumped to defeats in each of their next two matches in Sharjah and Dubai, where they were convincingly outclassed by Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals, respectively.

However, that trend is set to change this coming week, as the three-time champions are set to play four of their next five games in the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. Speaking ahead of their clash versus SRH on Friday, CSK coach Stephen Fleming claimed that the nature of the fixtures in the first two weeks of October will help Chennai settle.

"It's very helpful that we can settle in and try and read conditions at one ground and not several,” Fleming told the CSK website.

“I'm looking forward to putting in a bit of performance than we did the last time we played at Dubai where we were outplayed by Delhi Capitals. There were a number of areas that we weren't happy with, and we've worked hard on those."

CSK had a hectic first week of IPL 2020, playing three games in the span of six days, but they were duly rewarded for their toil with a well-deserved six-day break. With the side struggling for form, fitness and confidence, Fleming revealed that the break came at a good time and revealed that they used it to address issues which plagued the team in the first three matches.

"It [six-day break] came at a good time because the first three games were in quick succession and all games were at different grounds. So you have to appreciate trying to read conditions, for each game being predominantly the first team to play there was tough.

“And also coming off a couple of challenges we had off the field, we've used this break pretty well, we got some clarity around what we need to do and have practised very well."

CSK, who are currently bottom of the table, will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Friday.