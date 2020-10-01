IPL 2020 | Might play extra bowler in upcoming games, hints KL Rahul

After winning the toss, KL Rahul took the bold decision to bowl first - despite results suggesting otherwise - and the move backfired once again as the team that batted first, Mumbai Indians in this case, registered a convincing win. After Sheldon Cottrell got the team off to a fine start, removing opener Quinton de Kock in the very first over, Kings XI bowlers lost their way as the innings progressed, and a death-over onslaught from the Mumbai batters took Rohit Sharma’s men’s score to a mammoth 191/4.