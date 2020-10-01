IPL 2020 | KM Asif didn’t break the bubble, misinformation being spread, claims Kasi Viswanathan

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has lashed out at reports that had suggested that KM Asif broke the bubble, and has claimed that the speedster abided by the protocols whilst asking officials for a new key to his room. Earlier, reports emerged that Asif broke the bubble after misplacing his room key.

Almost a month after a Covid-outbreak in the CSK camp, more coronavirus drama emerged from the Super Kings camp on Thursday morning, as multiple reports suggested that the team’s pacer KM Asif had breached bio bubble protocols. According to reports, Asif misplaced his room key, due to which he unintentionally broke the bubble by coming in contact with a receptionist, who wasn’t a part of the bio-bubble. The said incident is believed to have happened last week, after which Asif is rumored to have even served out a six-day quarantine period.

However, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has now rubbished those claims and has stated that Asif never broke the bubble in the first place. According to Viswanathan, it is true that Asif misplaced his room key, but the pacer only sought help from ‘designated staff’, and not a receptionist, as reported earlier in the day. The CSK CEO further lamented the spread of false information.

"I don't know if facts have been checked because while there is a reception in the lobby, the staff attending to the CSK unit is different. Asif obviously would not go and speak to the general staff. The boys know that there is a dedicated team working with the players,” Viswanathan told ANI.

“The fact he lost the key and went and asked for a replacement is true. But he didn't go to the regular staff working and went to the designated desk. The matter has been blown out of proportion and facts need to be kept in mind.”

Post the incident in late August where 13 CSK personnel tested positive for Covid-19, the IPL has thankfully been coronavirus-free and Viswanathan claimed that not just the players, but the administrators, too, have been taking utmost precaution to ensure no mishap takes place. The CSK CEO further restated that stringent testing protocols have been employed by the tournament organizers to ensure that the competition takes place safely.

"We all know the gravity of the situation and how the coronavirus is deadly. In fact, I myself have not entered the floors where the players and support staff are staying. Their bubble is different from the bubble created for the officials.

"We are taking as much precautions as humanly possible. The players have undergone 14 tests so far and Asif too has been part of them and he is negative. Now, we cannot ask every staff member in the hotel to be a part of the bubble, but let me inform you that they are all being regularly tested.”