IPL 2020 | Just stuck to length after seeing ball seaming from first ball, reveals Shivam Mavi

It was 2018 Under-19 World Cup all over again as the duo of Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti starred with the ball for Kolkata Knight Riders, giving a sneak-peak of the reserves that the side have in terms of their Indian domestic talents. Mavi was terrific, giving away only 20 runs in four overs while dismissing Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler , handing KKR the early advantage. Speaking on his performance, Man of the Match Mavi stated that he just stuck to his length after realising the ball was seaming around.

“When I started bowling, it was seaming. So I thought I'll stick to normal lines and lengths. Before the game we thought it would be flatter. So I just stuck to a length. Have played against these big stars before, but I knew it wasn't coming onto the bat,” Mavi said in the presentation.

Meanwhile, contextually this was an even bigger game for Nagarkoti who claimed two wickets in two overs he bowled today. The emotion was surely running high for him after living upto the faith that KKR bestowed upon him in the last two years, for which Nagarkoti seemed extremely humbled.

“The situation was a bit in our favour when I came to bowl. Just wanted to keep my plans simple and execute them. I want to thank my family, the KKR support staff and everyone else who have stood by me. Many people like my family, Dravid Sir, Abhishek (Nayar) bhaiyya. There have been so many people to thank. It’s a nice experience to learn from Pat Cummins who is a really good bowler. I try to execute what I learn from him,” Nagarkoti added.