IPL 2020 | It’s nice that KKR have stuck with Mavi and Nagarkoti, proclaims Ajit Agarkar

“We have seen them a couple of years back when they burst onto the scene in the U19 World Cup and the one thing that strikes you about them is that they got speed. It is not a very easy thing to have as a young bowler and like a lot of young quicks have, they have a couple of setbacks early in their career. They have come through that and it is a nice thing that KKR have stuck with them,” Ajit Agarkar said in ESPN Cricinfo show ‘Time Out’.