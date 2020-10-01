IPL 2020 | It’s nice that KKR have stuck with Mavi and Nagarkoti, proclaims Ajit Agarkar

Today at 12:46 PM
Ajit Agarkar has heaped praise on the Kolkata Knight Riders management for sticking with Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti despite the duo being extremely injury-prone. The former Indian pacer has also admitted that Rajasthan Royals served the game in a platter to the Dinesh Karthik-led side.
So impressed was Kolkata Knight Riders with Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti in the 2018 U-19 World Cup that they bid for the duo along with Shubman Gill from the batch and that has started to reap dividends now. Shubman Gill is an integral part of the set-up now, with the two budding pacers impressing all and sundry in only the second game they played together after the U-19 World Cup heroics. Ajit Agarkar credited the KKR management for sticking to the duo and ensuring they never felt out of place.
“We have seen them a couple of years back when they burst onto the scene in the U19 World Cup and the one thing that strikes you about them is that they got speed. It is not a very easy thing to have as a young bowler and like a lot of young quicks have, they have a couple of setbacks early in their career. They have come through that and it is a nice thing that KKR have stuck with them,” Ajit Agarkar said in ESPN Cricinfo show ‘Time Out’.
While it was Nagarkoti’s second game in almost 30 months, Mavi had also missed out in the 2019 IPL due to a pertinent injury. The duo made up for the lost time in a stunning pace bowling performance in the last one week, but Agarkar blamed that on Rajasthan’s poor batting as the side reduced to a 37-run loss to concede points for the first time in the competition.
“Probably, it was one of the easier games they had to encounter. We have seen Mavi actually doing well in a couple of games now which is a good sign and with every game the confidence will go up. Going forward these kinds of performances only help but things were made really easier for them by Rajasthan,” the former Mumbai pacer said.
“Rajasthan probably would be first to admit that they didn’t put enough pressure on them and it was one of those things that every time the ball went up in the air, it went to the fielder. KKR didn’t make any mistakes and that’s one thing you would want to do when somebody gives you chances. Certainly Mavi and Nagarkoti keep on impressing everytime they bowl.”
