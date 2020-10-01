IPL 2020 | Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Statistical Preview

Two teams occupying the bottom of the points table, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on each other hoping to get started with their winning run. While CSK will hope to see MS Dhoni in some vintage action, SRH will want Rashid Khan to continue his recently-returned form.

Form Guide

Chennai Super Kings - L L W L W

They have defied everyone’s expectations so far by winning only 1 in 3 matches. They have been experiencing problems with their team lineup since Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh pulled out. On top of that, Dhoni doesn’t seem to be in the mood to bat up the order, which further creates problems for the middle order that cripples under pressure. However, CSK have the habit to bounce back just when everyone counts them out, hence, SRH could face a rejuvenated CSK on Friday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad - W L L L L

Their form guide certainly does not look good as they struggled to get wins in their column. They did break their losing streak against Delhi Capitals by displaying a good brand of cricket both from the bat and the ball. After a long time, their bowlers were able to compliment their batsmen, courtesy the comeback of their ace spinner, Rashid Khan. However, the question still remains if they will be able to continue from where they left off in the last match.

Key Batsman

Chennai Super Kings - Ambati Rayudu

Rayudu wasn’t available for the last two matches for CSK that they lost one-sided as they couldn’t solve their middle-order woes in the absence of the right-hander. In the first match as well, he scored a brilliant 71 to take CSK over the rope, which further proves the importance of Rayudu in the lineup. Hence, if Chennai are to win, Rayudu will have to perform his level best and bat through the innings.

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Jonny Bairstow

The Englishman has started this edition of IPL with a bang, having already scored 2 fifties in 3 games. Not only does he provide Hyderabad with an explosive start, but he usually also ensures that he bats through to get his team to a decent total. In the last match as well, he along with David Warner tonked Delhi bowlers all over the park as the duo made a 100 run opening stand. Warner could be another contender but he doesn’t look as fluent as Bairstow to whom cricket ball must be looking like a football at the moment.

Key Bowlers

Chennai Super Kings - Sam Curran

Curran has been exceptional with the new ball, bowling in the right areas almost all the time. He has been miser with the old ball as well, giving away runs at a rate close to only 7. So far in the tournament, he has taken 5 wickets in 3 matches, leading the wicket-taking charts for CSK. He would be eyeing for the purple cap as he is just 2 wickets away from Kagiso Rabada, who holds the honour currently. Hence, Curran posting good bowling figures will be crucial for CSK’s win.

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rashid Khan

Heading into the tournament, Rashid was having a terrible run, compared with his earlier heroics with the white cherry. It looked like dropping him could have solved the problems with the ball for SRH, but Rashid proved that ‘form is temporary, class is permanent’ by delivering a match-winning performance in the previous match against Delhi. He picked up 3 wickets and gave away just 14 runs and won the Man of the Match award, announcing his return to form. Hence, he will be the key bowler for SRH in the clash against CSK.

Probable XIs

SRH: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

When to Watch: Oct 1, 7.30 PM IST

Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Hotstar (in India)