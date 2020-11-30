SA vs ENG | England need to maximize South Africa and India tour for the World Cup, states Eoin Morgan
Today at 10:08 AM
After gaining an unassailable lead in the series, Eoin Morgan has stated that England needs to maximize on the rest of South Africa and the India series for their World Cup plans. He also heaped praises on Dawid Malan and Adil Rashid for putting up their hands when the team required.
South Africa would have gone into the series, knowing that their T20 form has been edgy but at home, they have undisputedly trashed sides in the past. England, on the other hand, went with a clear plan to dismantle the home team, creating doubts ahead of next year’s global T20I event. England have clearly done it well with a 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series, with a chance to test out their bench strength for the last match of the series.
Winning-skipper Eoin Morgan stated that the Three Lions will need to maximize the remainder of the T20I series and the series against India for their World T20 plans next year. Morgan also stressed the importance of building a full strength in depth, giving chances to guys to prove themselves before the global tournament. England would be looking to give opportunities to Liam Livingstone, Olly Stone and Chris Woakes in the final match of the series.
“We like to create our own level of intensity, but in big moments you notice it. [Rashid?] Absolutely, outstanding the other night, went unnoticed, today he got the rewards and he's an integral part of our team. This series and the next one in India, when we might have a full-strength squad available, we need to maximise that. Outside of that we'll be looking to build strength in depth and give guys a chance to put their hands up for the World Cup," said Morgan in the post-match presentation.
He also credited England’s in-form batsman Dawid Malan for his match-winning knock, lifting England from a spot of bother, at 3/55 to take them home with one ball to spare. Malan, on the other hand, also stated that being No.1 T20I batsman doesn’t guarantee him a place in the playing XI nor does guarantee that he would consistently play well in all the games.
“The first 10 [overs] wasn't our best. We weren't up at the run rate we were two night ago, but with a long batting line-up and a short boundary, you're only one over away, two maximums away the whole time. We have guys who can hit boundaries down the order, Dawid played really well and we wrestled it back from SA. The experience helps, knowing how to win, holding our nerve having been there before,” Morgan concluded.
