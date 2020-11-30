SA vs ENG | England need to maximize South Africa and India tour for the World Cup, states Eoin Morgan

“We like to create our own level of intensity, but in big moments you notice it. [Rashid?] Absolutely, outstanding the other night, went unnoticed, today he got the rewards and he's an integral part of our team. This series and the next one in India, when we might have a full-strength squad available, we need to maximise that. Outside of that we'll be looking to build strength in depth and give guys a chance to put their hands up for the World Cup," said Morgan in the post-match presentation.