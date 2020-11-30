Many players will miss the World T20 if attitude doesn’t improve, warns Kieron Pollard

The Windies comprehensively lost each of the first two T20Is, but while they showed sparks of brilliance, the indiscipline and lack of intensity of the side on the field turned out to be a black mark. Pollard, who did his best with both bat and ball, in the first two T20Is, sent a clear warning to multiple players that they will not make it to the World Cup should their attitude not improve, and further stated with deep hurt that he does not wish to see his side become laughing stocks.