Many players will miss the World T20 if attitude doesn’t improve, warns Kieron Pollard
Today at 3:39 PM
Windies skipper Kieron Pollard ripped into his side for their disastrous showing in the New Zealand T20Is and warned his players that they will be axed unceremoniously should their attitude on the field not improve. Pollard stated that he does not wish to see the Windies become ‘a laughing stock’.
The third T20I between New Zealand and Windies was unfortunately called off after just 14 balls owing to rain, but there was no shortage of highlights from the match as Windies skipper Kieron Pollard made up for the lack of on-field action through his words. In a brutally honest post-match interview, the Windies skipper minced no words and ripped into the attitude of several players, who the 33-year-old claimed needed to ‘look in the mirror’.
The Windies comprehensively lost each of the first two T20Is, but while they showed sparks of brilliance, the indiscipline and lack of intensity of the side on the field turned out to be a black mark. Pollard, who did his best with both bat and ball, in the first two T20Is, sent a clear warning to multiple players that they will not make it to the World Cup should their attitude not improve, and further stated with deep hurt that he does not wish to see his side become laughing stocks.
“From a fielding point of view, it's about the attitude. That's the time when you're actually 11 vs 2 on the park. As individuals we need a good look at ourselves in the mirror. This is international cricket. You don't want to be a laughing stock, certainly I don't want to. If guys will continue to show the attitude, some of us will be missing the boat for the World Cup,” Pollard said post the 3rd T20I, reported Cricbuzz.
The tourists suffered brainfades and implosions with both bat and ball throughout the first two T20Is, and a disappointed Pollard expressed regret over his side’s dismal showing. The 33-year-old wished for the Test side, who have already played a couple of warm-up games prior to the five-day games, to salvage pride, following the hideous showing of the limited-overs side.
“Obviously disappointed. Didn't expect to play this badly as a unit. Hopefully the guys from the Tests can get something from their time in NZ. Over the past decade or so, we've come here as a team and not really done well. Need a sort of self-introspection.”
The first of the two Tests will be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton from December 3.
