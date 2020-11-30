IND vs AUS | When top-order is doing well, it makes my role easier, admits Glenn Maxwell

Australian middle-order batsman Glenn Maxwell opined that when team's top-order does well, it becomes easier for lower-middle-order players to perform. He also added that Sydney has been a place where he has enjoyed batting a lot given its a great wicket to bat and he targets short boundary.

Australia have been smashing India disdainfully thus far in the first two ODIs of the three-match series. In the first game, they blasted 374 while they bettered their batting performance in the second ODI on Sunday when they set up a huge target of 390 for the Men in Blue. One of the key roles in these big totals has been made by Glenn Maxwell, who has taken from where he had left in the England ODIs and made 19-ball 45 and 29-ball 63* at SCG in the first two ODIs, which the Men in Yellow won pretty easily to seal the ODI series.

Speaking in the post-game press conference, the hard-hitting batsman stated that he really enjoys batting at SCG and had a bit of success at the venue in the past. He also lauded the top-order for making his job easier.

"I suppose it comes down to situations and conditions. And Sydney has been a place where I have had a bit of success in the past, a great wicket to bat on, there is always a lot of space out there and I'm trying to find that short boundary," Maxwell said at the virtual post-match press conference, reported TOI.

"But yes, it has been nice to sort of get a bit of momentum in ODI cricket. Sometimes it is not easy to find consistency in the long road, but when the top-order is doing their job as well as they are at the moment, that makes my role a lot easier down (at the) bottom," he said.

Steven Smith has been in great touch for Australia racking up twin 62-ball centuries and winning back-to-back Man of the Match awards. Maxwell feels Smith is scary for other teams as he is placing the ball really well at the moment.

"As he said the other day, he has found his hands, he is looking pretty scary at the moment for opposition teams. He is placing the ball as well as anyone around the world. When he puts the foot down, he goes and goes hard. He is picking his spots. He is calculated (on the off-side) and he has got so much time at the moment. A lot of time, you judge him by the way he starts his innings and he just started by hitting the middle of the bat consistently."

He also said that the great opening partnerships in the first two games have helped the team immensely.

"Yes it certainly has, when you have got a guy like Steve Smith coming in and getting 100 of 62 balls, it's pretty special to watch and it feels like we are just setting the platform beautifully, weathering that early storm and that opening partnership has just been sensational for us."

Australia will take on India in the final ODI of the series on December 2 in Canberra.