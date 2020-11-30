IND vs AUS | Warner and Cummins to miss the remainder of ODI and T20I series

Today at 9:55 AM
Australian star cricketers, David Warner and Pat Cummins will be missing final ODI as well as the three-match T20I series against India starting from December 4. On Sunday, Australia gained an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match ODI series as won the game by 51 runs in Sydney.
Pat Cummins and David Warner will no longer feature in the remaining games of the high profile white-ball series between India and Australia. Australian opener David Warner suffered a groin injury in the second ODI on Sunday against the Men in Blue while fielding. He has gone back home to start his rehab so that he gets fit for the Border-Gavaskar trophy, which kicks off from December 17 as Australia want their senior pro back to the fold for the Tests.
Aussie premier fast bowler Pat Cummins is fully fit but he will be rested given the key role he is slated to play in the four-match Test series given he has already played a lot of cricket since the return of international cricket as he was an active part of the Australian side in England a few months back, then played the 2020 IPL and was part of the Men in Yellow in the first two games against India as well.
Australian head coach Justin Langer stated that both Warner and Cummins are an integral part of the Test team and the focus is to have them in the best shape possible for the Test series against India that will commence with a day-night Test at Adelaide Oval.
"Pat and Davie are critical to our plans for the Test series. Davie will work through his injury rehab and in Pat's case it is important all of our players are managed well to keep them mentally and physically fit throughout what is a challenging summer," said Justin Langer, reported cricket.com.au.
"The priority for both is being fully prepared for one of the biggest and most important home Test series we have played in recent years, especially with World Test Championship points up for grabs."
D'Arcy Short will replace Warner in the T20 squad while no replacement has been named for Cummins' spot in both ODI and T20 squads.
