IND vs AUS | Virat Kohli is being hasty in his decisions, feels Ashish Nehra

Ashish Nehra has stated that Virat Kohli is always in a hurry to make decisions, resulting in bowling short spells to Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah in the second game. Nehra has also added that the Indian skipper needs to work on his impulsiveness to tackle difficult circumstances.

After Indian bowlers failed to make a mark in the first two ODI encounters, which India lost by a margin of 66 runs and 51 runs, Virat Kohli’s captaincy came under severe criticism. Gautam Gambhir targeted Kohli by asking him why did he bowl Shami and Bumrah in short spells in the powerplay, and now Kohli is questioned by Ashish Nehra who labelled him as an impulsive captain.

“In today’s game, Virat Kohli gave two overs to Mohammed Shami and then brought Navdeep Saini. He wanted Shami to bowl from the other end, that I understand, but then, why would he use Jasprit Bumrah for only two overs with the new ball?” Nehra said on Cricbuzz Live.

“I agree Virat Kohli is making frequent changes in bowling. He only had five bowling options. India used Mayank Agarwal and Hardik Pandya - it was a decision made on the ground. If things were going in India’s way, you would not have seen these two getting an over.”

Given Kohli looked at ease in the run-chase, which was absent for a pretty long time, India had reasons to believe but the target was really heavy. In the first ODI, however, he let his normal template rest for a while, smashing the balls right from the word go. Nehra said that the approach didn’t pay off because of the hurried nature of it.

“Virat Kohli is being hasty in his decisions. In the previous game (first ODI) as well, after Kohli was dropped, it seemed like he was in a hurry. Kohli has chased 350 several times in his career, it is not a big deal for him. But it seemed like he was chasing 475, not 375,” Nehra added.

“I believe, Kohli is an impulsive captain. He is making too many changes in his bowling. And this is an area that he needs to take care of.”