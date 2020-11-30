IND vs AUS | Rahane's captaincy is pretty good but Kohli's boots can never be filled, opines Michael Clarke

Former Australian skipper Michael Clarke has opined that Virat Kohli's boots can never be filled by anyone, however, he praised Rahane's captaincy terming it 'pretty good'. Virat Kohli will be missing the last three Tests of the Border-Gavaskar trophy with Ajinkya Rahane taking over captaincy.

Virat Kohli's dominance in second to none when it comes to SENA countries. He is considered one of the best Indian Test batsmen and also does the work of rotating his bowlers pretty well as captain. However, India will have Ajinkya Rahane as captain and he has been aggressive in his captaincy tactics if not demeanour wise when he has led India in Tests. But, this will be his biggest test yet as captain as not only he would need to marshal his troops well but also improve on his batting performances from the last SENA cycle.

Former Aussie skipper Michael Clarke feels KL Rahul can do a good job in Kohli's absence and he also termed Rahane's captaincy very good as he likes the tactical side of the Mumbaikar but still insisted that no one can fill Kohli's boots.

“There are probably two sides to Virat, one is the captaincy part and the other is the batting part. Who is going to bat in place of Virat. KL Rahul is very talented, there is no doubt about it. I think he is experienced, playing in these conditions before. He can do it,” Clarke said on the latest episode of Inspiration on India Today TV, reported Hindustan Times.

“But Virat Kohli’s boots can never be filled by anybody. I love Jinx (Rahane). He is a great player. His captaincy is pretty good. Tactically, he is a very good captain and it’s going to be good for India. You have got to see it as an opportunity. You have got to try and create history,” Clarke added.

Clarke also declared that India should celebrate for a year if they win the four-match Test series without Kohli as it would be very special.

“If India can beat Australia at Australia’s own backyard without Virat Kohli, you can celebrate for a year. That will be an unbelievable win,” he further said.

“I think that’s the way Indian players have to look at it. They have to believe they are good enough to take on and beat this Australian team,” he signed off.

The Border-Gavaskar trophy begins from December 17 with a day-night fixture for the first time between the two sides at Adelaide Oval. Right now, both the teams are featuring in a three-match ODI series, which Australia have already won with a game to go.