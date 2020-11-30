IND vs AUS | It’s clear that India are unable to pick wickets with the new ball, observes Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has insisted that the main problem with the Indian bowling lineup is that they are unable to pick wickets upfront, highlighting India has conceded a 100-run partnership for the third consecutive time. He added that the lack of wickets upfront has been magnified by lack of all-rounders.

India’s second ODI against Australia was nothing but a highlight of the first ODI, where again they were thrashed by the Aussies in brutal manner to win the three-match series in the second match itself. This disastrous performance from India has exposed the weakness in their bowling, which conceded 350+ scores on both occasions, including a 100-run opening stand for the third consecutive ODI.

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that if the Indian bowlers are unable to take wickets in the first 20 overs, then it matters little as to who comes on to bowl afterward.

“If we look at the Indian bowling, it’s clear that we are unable to pick wickets with the new ball. How much time has gone? In the last three consecutive ODI matches, India has conceded a 100-run partnership at the top between the two openers,” Chopra said in his latest YouTube video, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

“If you don’t take wickets with the new ball, a wicket does not fall in the first 20-odd overs, then whomever you bowl doesn’t make a difference.”

Hardik Pandya, who is still not 100% in regards to his bowling, was brought on by Virat Kohli towards the fag end of the innings when he had no other options to go to. Chopra reckoned that if the front-line bowlers are not going to pick up wickets then the extra bowlers in the team do not matter. He added that the problem of lack of wickets is further highlighted by the scarcity of all-rounders in the team.

“Although we saw Hardik Pandya bowling but it was too late. He took a wicket as well, he dismissed Steve Smith. But if your top bowlers don’t take wickets, what will the 6th, 7th or 8th option do,” said Chopra.

“So, this is a problem which is getting magnified by the lack of an all-rounder but first of all, how many of them do we have? And even if they available, where will you play them? If you don’t take wickets at the top, it is not going to help in the middle, doesn’t matter how many all-rounders you play,” he added.

After losing the series, India will now look to get a consolation win in the third and the final ODI against Australia, which will be played on December 2 in Canberra.