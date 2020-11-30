IND vs AUS | Almost missed the 2nd ODI due to vertigo, reveals Steve Smith

Australia’s Steve Smith, who notched up a second consecutive 62-ball 100 on Sunday, has revealed that he was unsure of his participation in the 2nd ODI after waking up with a bad vertigo in the morning. The 31-year-old added that he only started feeling ‘alright’ moments before the match.

After taking spectators’ breath away in the first ODI through a stunning 62-ball century, Steve Smith walked in to bat in the 2nd ODI on Sunday under similar circumstances - with Australia 142/1 in the 23rd over. Smith’s display in the first ODI was largely seen as a freakish, one-off knock, but lightning struck twice on Sunday as the 31-year-old, remarkably, replicated his feat from the first game.

In a knock which he described as superior to the first ODI ton, Smith, for the second game running, raced off to 100 in just 62 balls, striking a remarkable 14 fours and 2 sixes. Through his remarkable display, the right-hander punctured the Indian bowlers and propelled the hosts to an indomitable score of 389.

However, in what comes as a spectacular revelation, the 31-year-old has revealed that he could very well have sat out the 2nd ODI. Speaking to cricket.com.au, Smith revealed that he woke up with vertigo on Sunday morning, and only started to feel ‘alright’ moments before the game, after the doctor performed six Epley manoeuvres on him.

"I didn't know I was playing today," Smith told cricket.com.au post the 2nd ODI.

"I had a really bad dose of vertigo this morning and I was struggling until … I came down early to have a hit and a bit of a run around. The doctor, I think he performed six Epley manoeuvres on me this morning and got the crystals out of my ears and I was struggling for a bit. Just pleased to be able to get out here and play another good innings and help the team."

With his ton on Sunday, Smith took his average at the SCG to an astounding 60.64, with him now having scored 4 tons at the venue, which is his home ground. The ton Smith scored in the first ODI, incidentally, also came at the SCG. Speaking of the wicket, the 31-year-old claimed that he ‘loves’ to bat at the SCG and further lauded the duo of Warner and Finch for setting up the perfect platform for him to unload.

"It was just nice to bat again on this wicket. I love playing here at the SCG. It's a nice paced wicket for me. It suits my game and I thought Davey and Finchy were magnificent up top and enabled myself and Maxi to let loose."

The third and final ODI of the series will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, where Smith will be eyeing a fourth consecutive ODI ton against the Indians.