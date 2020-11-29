VIDEO | Moises Henriques 'thin-air' stunner leaves Kohli shocked breaking Indian hopes

Indian skipper Virat Kohli couldn't match Steven Smith today in terms of pacing his innings despite being one of the finest batsmen in ODIs but he was building up for something special in a gigantic chase of 390 runs. As we have seen many times, when Kohli gets set in a chase, he can take out a few big overs and put the opposition under immense pressure. And the match had reached that point where Kohli needed to throw caution in the wind and start changing gears to put India back on track and with a beautiful inside-out four off Zampa in the 34th over, there were ominous signs for Australia.