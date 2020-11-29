VIDEO | Moises Henriques 'thin-air' stunner leaves Kohli shocked breaking Indian hopes

Today at 4:47 PM
No matter how hard a chase is when Virat Kohli is batting in the middle, Indian fans never lose hope as he has done some phenomenal rescue acts in pressure chases. But, it was not to be in the second ODI as 33-year-old Moises Henriques took a stunner to send back Kohli and break all hopes.
Indian skipper Virat Kohli couldn't match Steven Smith today in terms of pacing his innings despite being one of the finest batsmen in ODIs but he was building up for something special in a gigantic chase of 390 runs. As we have seen many times, when Kohli gets set in a chase, he can take out a few big overs and put the opposition under immense pressure. And the match had reached that point where Kohli needed to throw caution in the wind and start changing gears to put India back on track and with a beautiful inside-out four off Zampa in the 34th over, there were ominous signs for Australia.
However, in the very next over, Finch brought in Josh Hazlewood, who had earlier accounted for the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan and had broken the back of Indian batting with three early wickets last game. With the required run-rate climbing and no boundaries coming in the 34th over, Hazlewood who had bounced out Kohli in the last game sensed the occasion and again bowled a back of length delivery to which Kohli charged down the wicket and tried to pull with all his might.
However, that was not enough as Moises Henriques, who had replaced Marcus Stoinis in this game and had impacted the game with Shreyas Iyer's wicket, again made his presence felt as he took an absolutely blinder, a screamer to dismiss a dangerous Virat Kohli on 89. The 33-year-old took a picture-perfect catch as he was almost horizontal to the ground when he grabbed a superman-esque catch to dent India's hopes of an improbable comeback as Kohli had to walk back to pavilion, with the team still in trouble.
