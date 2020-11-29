Twitter reacts to Rahul-Finch's 'playful' physical banter after Navdeep Saini's nasty beamer

Today at 11:01 AM
It must be getting nerve-wracking for the Australian fans, who grew up watching cricket in 90s and early 2000s to see such love between Australian players with other teams that too at home. After Navdeep Saini bowled a beamer to Aaron Finch, KL Rahul engaged with Finch in a playful banter.
Javagal Srinath, Ricky Ponting, does it ring a bell? I bet it does, who can ever forget the dismissive Ricky Ponting giving a piece of his mind and shouting 'go bowl' to Srinath after he walked up to apologize to Punter for bowling a jaffa of a bouncer that hurt him badly. Well, that was the Australian team, we grew up watching but time flies and how. Now, Australian players engage in playful banters with opponents especially Indians even after a bowler bowls a terrible beamer, all thanks to the cash-cow IPL.
So, it's the fifth delivery of the 12th over, Navdeep Saini is bowling. Now, Australian openers have been toying with him and giving him as much respect as to a sixth-seventh bowling option as they are hammering him all around the park, treating him with disdain. That has forced the Saini to bowl yorkers. He again tries to execute a yorker but Saini, who is a beamer king and perfected the art of bowling beamers in the IPL 2020 owing to his ridiculous accuracy, lands the ball right on Aussie skipper Finch's tummy than toes, who seems visibly hurt.
But after that, there is a whole lot of love and friendliness on-field giving us a feeling that New Zealand are taking on New Zealand and showcasing all the sportsman spirit and kindness of the world at one go. Saini apologized to his RCB teammate Finch, another RCB player Chahal also comes in while Indian wicket-keeper KL Rahul goes a step ahead and indulges in playful physical banter with the Australian skipper. Jeez, where was Virat Kohli? Had he joined in, it would have turned into a perfect family reunion.
Healthy Banter!
Finch and KL Rahul showing some goood healthyy banter on the field. 😂😂#INDvAUS #AUSvsIND— ɢαjαl (@Gajal_Dalmia) November 29, 2020
pic.twitter.com/OCAjIPdSpk
The nation wants to know!!
Waiting to see @republic tv making a headline out of this.. "why did Australian Finch punch KL Rahul? The nation wants to know"😅— Prasanna (@indmexguy) November 29, 2020
Ha Ha Ha!
KL Rahul, "At least there is some padding there Finch." 🤣🤣— 🏏FlashScore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) November 29, 2020
LIVE #AUSvIND COMMS:
👉 https://t.co/Xnm84WgViA 👈#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/sccCes8bxY
Finch-Rahul moment!!
Aaron Finch and KL Rahul had fun there, KL came to checked Finch, he was hit on the stomach and KL tried to tickle it. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Kcp0E7lOrX— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 29, 2020
Is this real??
Kl Rahul playing w Finch's flab.— Shrey Gupta (@shreyllex00) November 29, 2020
Everyone's joking around
Is this really Ind Vs Aus?
Friendly series!!
How many of you noticed ???— Diveesh 👑 (@Diveeshpoli) November 29, 2020
Finch and KL Rahul 😅🤣🤣😂😂!!
Friendly series #Indvsaus #indvsaus2020
LOL!!
KL Rahul tried to tickle Aaron Finch after he was hit on the stomach. 😂 pic.twitter.com/28MAv9aekQ— DIE HARD FAN OF PRABHAS 😎🔥 (@Pranay___Varma) November 29, 2020
