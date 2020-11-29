Twitter reacts to Rahul-Finch's 'playful' physical banter after Navdeep Saini's nasty beamer

So, it's the fifth delivery of the 12th over, Navdeep Saini is bowling. Now, Australian openers have been toying with him and giving him as much respect as to a sixth-seventh bowling option as they are hammering him all around the park, treating him with disdain. That has forced the Saini to bowl yorkers. He again tries to execute a yorker but Saini, who is a beamer king and perfected the art of bowling beamers in the IPL 2020 owing to his ridiculous accuracy, lands the ball right on Aussie skipper Finch's tummy than toes, who seems visibly hurt.