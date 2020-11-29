Twitter reacts to erratic Sheldon Cottrell’s ‘worst ball of all time’ going straight to short third man

And the left-armer took this confidence onto the second game of the series and delivered three outstanding overs up-front. Despite both Glenn Phillips and Devon Conway teeing off and tearing into the other bowlers, Cottrell stuck to his strengths, kept his cool and discipline and conceded just 16 off his first three. In fact, at one stage, while Cottrell had conceded just 16 off his 3, the others had combined to leak a staggering 152 off their 13. However, all that and more went for a toss in his final over.