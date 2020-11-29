Twitter reacts to erratic Sheldon Cottrell’s ‘worst ball of all time’ going straight to short third man

Today at 5:20 PM
Bowlers losing control and delivering absolute filth has become a pretty common occurrence in white-ball cricket, particularly in T20s, but Sheldon Cottrell, on Sunday, took his ‘bad ball’ a bit too far. The left-armer, astoundingly, sent a ball straight into the hands of the short third-man.
After enduring a tough IPL - embodied by the infamous 30-run over he bowled to Rahul Tewatia - Sheldon Cottrell entered the New Zealand T20Is as a wounded lion but found his mojo back in the very first game of the series. In a game where bowlers, on average, conceded over 10 runs per over, Cottrell returned remarkable figures of 1/30 to give Windies the best chance of winning. Although his spell wasn’t good enough to take his side over the line, it did a world of good to his confidence.
And the left-armer took this confidence onto the second game of the series and delivered three outstanding overs up-front. Despite both Glenn Phillips and Devon Conway teeing off and tearing into the other bowlers, Cottrell stuck to his strengths, kept his cool and discipline and conceded just 16 off his first three. In fact, at one stage, while Cottrell had conceded just 16 off his 3, the others had combined to leak a staggering 152 off their 13. However, all that and more went for a toss in his final over.
With Phillips and Conway looking ominous, batting on 80* and 30* respectively, skipper Kieron Pollard turned to his go-to man Cottrell, to bowl the 17th over, in the hope of getting a wicket. The left-armer started the over off well, conceding just a single, but things went awry in the next two balls, as he conceded a four and a wide. But it was what happened on the third legal ball of the over that sent the entire cricketing fraternity into hysterics.
Cottrell steamed in, in the hope of getting his radar right, but what instead followed was an embarrassment of the highest order. As the left-armer completed his follow-through, the ball slipped out of his hand and astonishingly went straight to the hands of Shimron Hetmyer at short third man, for whom the delivery turned out to be catching practice. The bowler raised his hand as a mark of instant apology, but the hideous nature of the delivery invoked chuckles around the ground.
The no-ball turned out to be the start of a misery-filled over for Cottrell, who proceeded to bowl yet another no-ball and wide in the over to eventually concede 24 and spoil his figures. One of those days, you could say.
Member of Lord Umesh Anna Academy🤣
Direct short third man ki vesadu ball. . . Cottrell #NZvsWI pic.twitter.com/ZHCAjewtkq— Prince Fan (@Ravianenenu) November 29, 2020
Hahaha!
Catch catch khel rahe hai 🤣🤣— Science slave (@slaveofscience2) November 29, 2020
🤣— 🚶 (@SaiTheLoner_) November 29, 2020
Well you need not to wait anymore!
Just waiting for someone to post the video of the Sheldon Cottrell mega-wide no ball. #NZvWI— Hamish Neal (@hamishneal) November 29, 2020
