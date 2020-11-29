SA vs ENG | Feel I have taken my game to another level after IPL stint with CSK, reckons Sam Curran

After his 3/28 in the first T20I, Sam Curran has reckoned that he has taken his game to another level after his IPL stint with Chennai Super Kings in 2020. He also added that it is a great responsibility to take the new ball for England and was glad about his performance in the first six overs.

Before the 2020 edition of the IPL, Sam Curran was considered as one of the go-to-options for the English selectors in the longest format, with his all-round abilities. However, during his stint with Chennai Super Kings, the left-handed all-rounder was hailed mightly for his show for the three-time IPL winning franchise. Not only was Curran entrusted with the new-ball but also was an appointed death-overs bowler in the end phase alongside his batting abilities, which travelled from opening the batting from batting at seven.

On top of that, in the intra-squad warm-up game, the left-hander continued his purple patch, with a scintillating show to take his team home, forcing the selectors to pick him for the first T20I at Newlands, where he picked up 3/28. Following the game, Sam Curran reckoned that he has taken his game to another level after his IPL stint with the team in yellow.

"I really enjoyed the IPL and feel I have taken my game to a different standard in terms of my learning. I took a lot away from that group and coaching staff at Chennai. I feel my game has improved since I went there and I want to keep trying to improve and become a regular," Curran said.

In just his sixth T20I for England, his first also in over a year, Curran’s impact was immediate, when he dismissed Temba Bavuma to give England the best of starts. Later on, in the innings, he returned with the wickets of Faf du Plessis and Henrich Klassen to restrict South Africa to just 179.

"I thought it was a really nice performance, using the skills I have been working on for the past year and luckily enough it came out alright. Any time you're asked to take the new ball in a T20 game for England is really great responsibility to have, to set the tone from ball one,” he added.

Alongside that, the 21-year-old heaped praises on the current English setup, which he added that is a ‘really good’ team. With the competition around, he also reckoned that any of the players who featured in the intra-squad game could have been picked.

"I think it's a really good team. You saw that [intra-squad] warm-up game, any of those players could have gone out and it would have been a good England team. The competition is really good and so when you do get in, you have to take those opportunities."