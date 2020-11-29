Reports | BCCI planning to stage 2020/21 domestic season across six bio-secure hubs

The BCCI have reportedly written to the state associations asking for inputs on the length of the domestic season and are believed to be eyeing to host the 2020/21 season across six bio-secure hubs in the country. The board are reportedly eyeing a December-January window to host the season.

After BCCI President Sourav Ganguly hinted less than a fortnight ago that the board are looking to kick start the 2020/21 domestic season in and around New Year, reports have now emerged indicating that the governing body is taking proactive measures to get the season up and running within the next month. According to multiple sources, the board have written to state associations asking for inputs regarding the structure of the 2020/21 season, which is expected to be truncated. The reports indicate that the board have given state associations four options:

a) Hosting only Ranji Trophy

b) Hosting only Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

c) Hosting both Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

d) Hosting Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy

It is believed that the board want to structure the season as per the convenience of the state associations, who are expected to revert back with their choice by December 2. While the duration of the Ranji Trophy is expected to be around 67 days, the Syed Mushtaq Ali and the Vijay Hazare Trophy are projected to run for 22 and 28 days respectively.

According to Cricbuzz, “BCCI has proposed hosting the Ranji Trophy between January 11 and March 18 while Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy could be played between December 20 and January 10. If the associations propose hosting Vijay Hazare Trophy, then the tournament will be played between January 11 and February 7.”

It is also believed that the board have indicated to teams that the domestic season will be held across six bio-secure hubs across the country. The new structure is expected to contain five Elite Groups and a plate group, which is set to contain a total of eight teams.

“The BCCI will have to create a total of six bio-secure hubs across the country. The 38 teams will be divided into five Elite groups and one Plate group. The Elite groups will consist of six teams each while the Plate group will have eight teams,” Sporstar quoted BCCI President Sourav Ganguly as saying, in a letter to the state associations.

India are the only top nation to not have resumed domestic cricket, with all of Australia, England, South Africa, Pakistan and New Zealand having kick-started their domestic campaigns in secure bubbles.