IND vs AUS | Wriddhiman Saha should keep wickets for India no matter home or away, opines Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel has opined that India must insist and trust on Wriddhiman Saha to be their first-choice Test keeper no matter what the conditions are, home or away. However, in the shorter formats, Patel showed his trust in KL Rahul as the first-choice keeper in the white-ball format.
The never-ending debate about India’s keeper in the Test format has caused the management several headaches in the past. While Wriddhiman Saha is undoubtedly the best wicketkeeper in the country, Rishabh Pant’s impressive batting form away from home has made him the first-choice in away conditions. However, with Pant’s decline in form from the recent IPL and the Test series against New Zealand, earlier this year, has raised questions over his position in the longest format.
Ahead of India’s much-anticipated Test series against Australia, seasoned Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel has opined that Wriddhiman Saha should keep wickets no matter what the conditions, home or away and labelled him as the best wicketkeeper in the country. Saha has always remained as the first-choice for the team in home conditions. The 36-year-old last played away, at Cape Town in South Africa in 2018, where he showed a strong show behind the stumps with ten catches.
“I have always maintained that Saha is your best wicketkeeper-batsman in Test cricket. There is no comparison with anyone, as long as he is fit. As long as he is there, he should be keeping for India in Test cricket – whether you are playing abroad or India – Saha is your guy as long as he is fit,” Parthiv told cricket.com.
Patel, however, downplayed the suggestions of employing KL Rahul as the wicketkeeper, stating that the 28-year-old needs to start keeping more in four-day cricket before getting the job. In the shortest format, however, Patel insisted the management can continue with Rahul as the first-choice keeper, ahead of Rishabh Pant.
“You have got to start ‘keeping in four-day cricket first. It’s not the easiest thing to do. I would give it a long thought before thinking that KL could do the job in all formats. But one-day, T20, definitely KL.”
