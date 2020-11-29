IND vs AUS | Wriddhiman Saha should keep wickets for India no matter home or away, opines Parthiv Patel

The never-ending debate about India’s keeper in the Test format has caused the management several headaches in the past. While Wriddhiman Saha is undoubtedly the best wicketkeeper in the country, Rishabh Pant’s impressive batting form away from home has made him the first-choice in away conditions. However, with Pant’s decline in form from the recent IPL and the Test series against New Zealand, earlier this year, has raised questions over his position in the longest format.