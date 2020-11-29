IND vs AUS | We were a lot calmer on the field after Virat Kohli’s dismissal, states Moises Henriques

“It is the most I've bowled for a little while so I was starting to get a bit sore there towards the end. Just tried to bowl as straight as possible. If you could hit the right length, it worked. I just tried to smack that length with changes of pace. (on his catch off Kohli) Yeah it was a really big wicket. I wouldn't be out of place in saying I'm pretty sure after we got Virat that a lot of guys were a lot calmer on the field. Thankfully he didn't hit it as well as he wanted to and I was able to get across without thinking too much.,” said Henriques in the post-match presentation.