IND vs AUS | Selectors missed a trick forcing Virat Kohli with just five-bowling options, reckons Mohammed Kaif

Former Indian batsman, who was part of Delhi Capital’s coaching staff, Mohammed Kaif has reckoned that the selectors missed a trick, which has forced skipper Kohli to go with just five bowling options. He also stated that no chopping and changing would help the Indian skipper for the sixth-bowling option. Since the World Cup, India have struggled with the sixth bowling option, given Vijay Shankar's injury and their lack of trust in Shivam Dube as the all-rounder. Despite Pandya recovering, his absence from the bowling crease has cost them a valuable bowling option in the tour.