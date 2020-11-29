IND vs AUS | Have started to hit the ball with more finesse unlike IPL, reveals Steven Smith 

Steven Smith made an exceptional century and stated post-game that unlike IPL 2020, he has started to bat with more finesse, which is working for him. The former Aussie skipper made a 62-ball 100 replicating his first ODI exploits and overall, it was his third successive hundred against India.

Steven Smith is highly regarded as a Test match batsman but often questioned for his batting in white-ball cricket where someone like Virat Kohli steals the thunder. But, in the ongoing ODI series, it has been Steven Smith, who has been in blazing form. And it's not just about the runs but the approach and attitude of the Aussie no.3 that has impressed one and all. He hasn't been diffident and taken on the bowlers and hit some meaty blows.

He got 62-ball hundreds in both the games and was one of the chief architects for both of Australia's wins, which helped them seal the three-match ODI series. Smith was adjudged Man of the Match for his fabulous hundred and speaking in the post-match presentation, he credited Aussie openers Warner and Finch, who laid down a great platform for others to prosper.

"Another great foundation set by Finchy and Davey. Let me go hard at the back end. The last two games, the boys have got us off to terrific starts. We know India have a good batting line-up so we needed big totals." Smith stated in the post-match presentation.

Steven Smith had a poor IPL 2020 as he averaged 25.92 with a strike-rate of 131.22. He was guilty of going too hard against the bowlers and wasn't able to time the ball well. He added that unlike IPL, he is trying to bat with finesse and that has immensely helped him to put up good scores.

"I tried to whack the ball too hard in the IPL but I've started hitting it with more finesse I should say, which is working for me. Nice to score some runs again for the team and get us to a good total. I thought the boys were outstanding in the field as well."

Smith's ton propelled Australia to a commanding total of 389 runs and it was way too much for the Men in Blue as they lost the game by 51 runs. Notably, it was also back-to-back Man of the Match awards for Smith.