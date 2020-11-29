IND vs AUS | Don’t think David Warner will be available for final ODI, reveals Aaron Finch

Despite a massive victory against India in the second ODI, sealing the three-match ODI series, Australia were dealt with a piece of bad news when David Warner walked back with a groin injury early on in the game. The southpaw was rushed to the hospital for scans before the management could make a decision regarding his availability for the final ODI.

After winning the toss, Australia went with the same game plan, to put a huge total on board, with 389 runs in their fifty overs, with Steve Smith scoring a scintillating century in the second consecutive game. India were unable to chase the magnanimous total, falling 51 runs short of the total. In the post-match presentation, winning skipper Aaron Finch revealed that he doesn’t think his opening partner Warner would be available for selection in the final ODI at Canberra.

“It was I guess (perfect perfomance with the bat). Anytime you get in the high 300s is good. Very pleased to wrap it up in two wins. No idea (on Warner's fitness). We've got to reshuffle it around, I don't think he'll be available. Bit quicker would have been nice (on his own batting) but laid the foundation for the guys at the back end to come and play free cricket,“ said Finch in the post-match presentation.

Alongside that, Finch also praised the southpaw for the way he went about his batting in the first innings, with a 77-ball 83 before he was run-out by a brilliant throw from Shreyas Iyer in the deep. Following Smith’s innings, Finch also credited that Smith has played out of his skin in the past two games, with twin centuries. In terms of their bowling effort, the Victorian revealed that it was Hardik Pandya’s bowling which gave them the blueprint - for taking pace off their bowling, which was an evident ploy.